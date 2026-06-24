5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health

Moringa Paratha

Moringa paratha is a delicious breakfast food in India. To make dough, add chopped moringa leaves to whole wheat flour, salt, cumin to the yoghurt or water. Roll and cook paratha with little oil on a hot and flat surface. These healthy parathas are rich in fibre and calcium which can be enjoyed with curd or pickle for a healthy meal. Also Read - Moringa Benefits For Weight Loss: How This Superfood Helps Burn Fat Naturally