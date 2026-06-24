5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health

Moringa Leaf Soup Moringa leaf soup is light, nourishing and ideal for a healthy meal. This is made by sauteing garlic, onions and tomatoes in little bit of oil. Pour in vegetables and add water, and bring to a boil. Add fresh moringa leaves, cook until soft, for several minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. The soup is a healthy one which is rich in calcium and antioxidants.Moringa Paratha Moringa paratha is a delicious breakfast food in India. To make dough, add chopped moringa leaves to whole wheat flour, salt, cumin to the yoghurt or water. Roll and cook paratha with little oil on a hot and flat surface. These healthy parathas are rich in fibre and calcium which can be enjoyed with curd or pickle for a healthy meal.Moringa Smoothie Moringa smoothie is a simple and refreshing breakfast, snack or drink option. Completely mix fresh moringa leaves with the banana, spinach, milk or almond milk, and some of the nuts. Honey can be added for sweet taste. It's calcium, protein and vitamin-rich content makes it a good option for healthy breakfast or post workout drink.Moringa Dal Dal with moringa leaves is healthier and flavoursome. Cook the moong dal or toor dal and add chopped moringa leaves. Make a basic tempering with garlic, mustard seeds and curry leaf for additional taste and flavours. Perfect with rice or roti for a comforting protein-rich dish with calcium.Moringa Egg Omelette This is an easy breakfast recipe for busy mornings. Mix together chopped onion, tomato, green chillies and fresh moringa leaves with the beaten eggs. Cook on a pan until the mixture turns golden brown. Eggs and moringa together balance out calcium to keep bones healthy and protein to maintain the energy level.