hamburger icon
A
Read in Hindi

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health

Try these easy and nutritious moringa leaf recipes packed with calcium to support strong bones, improve immunity, and add healthy flavor to your daily meals.

WrittenBy

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 24, 2026, 3:37 PM

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health photo icon1/5

Moringa Leaf Soup

Moringa leaf soup is light, nourishing and ideal for a healthy meal. This is made by sauteing garlic, onions and tomatoes in little bit of oil. Pour in vegetables and add water, and bring to a boil. Add fresh moringa leaves, cook until soft, for several minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. The soup is a healthy one which is rich in calcium and antioxidants.

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health photo icon2/5

Moringa Paratha

Moringa paratha is a delicious breakfast food in India. To make dough, add chopped moringa leaves to whole wheat flour, salt, cumin to the yoghurt or water. Roll and cook paratha with little oil on a hot and flat surface. These healthy parathas are rich in fibre and calcium which can be enjoyed with curd or pickle for a healthy meal.  Also Read - Moringa Benefits For Weight Loss: How This Superfood Helps Burn Fat Naturally

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health photo icon3/5

Moringa Smoothie

Moringa smoothie is a simple and refreshing breakfast, snack or drink option. Completely mix fresh moringa leaves with the banana, spinach, milk or almond milk, and some of the nuts. Honey can be added for sweet taste. It's calcium, protein and vitamin-rich content makes it a good option for healthy breakfast or post workout drink.

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health photo icon4/5

Moringa Dal

Dal with moringa leaves is healthier and flavoursome. Cook the moong dal or toor dal and add chopped moringa leaves. Make a basic tempering with garlic, mustard seeds and curry leaf for additional taste and flavours. Perfect with rice or roti for a comforting protein-rich dish with calcium.  Also Read - 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Moringa And Tulsi Tea Every Day

5 healthy calcium-rich moringa leaf recipes for strong bones and better health photo icon5/5

Moringa Egg Omelette

This is an easy breakfast recipe for busy mornings. Mix together chopped onion, tomato, green chillies and fresh moringa leaves with the beaten eggs. Cook on a pan until the mixture turns golden brown. Eggs and moringa together balance out calcium to keep bones healthy and protein to maintain the energy level.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More