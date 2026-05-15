5 healthy breakfasts packed with protein and iron to boost energy levels naturally

Moong dal chilla with paneer stuffing Moong dal chilla is a healthy breakfast among all the Indian breakfast options. It is made from soaked and blended moong dal which is abundantly rich in plant protein and iron. If you stuff the chilla with paneer then it will be even more protein and filling. Chopped spinach, onions and tomatoes can be added for additional nutrition.Oats bowl with nuts, seeds and dates A healthy breakfast in minutes is a bowl of oats with some almonds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and chopped dates. They are made from oats which provide protein and fibre, and nuts and seeds provide additional iron, healthy fats and protein. Dates are naturally sweetened and are also a source of iron. It can be made with milk or curd for an added protein punch.Spinach and egg toast Eggs contain good quality protein and spinach is a good source of iron. When combined, they make an easy, but effective breakfast. Scrambled eggs made with spinach can be served on whole wheat toast. To enhance flavour, try adding a little black pepper and cheese. This breakfast is perfect for those who need a speedy start to the day with sustained energy.Greek yogurt parfait with fruits When roasted peanuts, green peas and sprouts are added to Poha, it becomes more nutritious. Peanuts and sprouts add protein, poha and peas add iron and carbohydrates for energy. Lemon juice poured on top might aid the body's uptake of iron. It is a light and healthy breakfast that can be easily digested and is satisfactory for children as well as for adults.Greek yoghurt parfait with fruits Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and can be made into a delicious breakfast by layering it with fruits, nuts and seeds. Berries, bananas, raisins and pumpkin seeds are great options as they are rich in iron, vitamins and antioxidants. This breaky is refreshing, simple and perfect for warm weather. It also helps you to feel fuller for longer and curbs late-day munchies.