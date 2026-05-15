5 healthy breakfasts packed with protein and iron to boost energy levels naturally

Greek Yogurt Parfait With Fruits

When roasted peanuts, green peas and sprouts are added to Poha, it becomes more nutritious. Peanuts and sprouts add protein, poha and peas add iron and carbohydrates for energy. Lemon juice poured on top might aid the body's uptake of iron. It is a light and healthy breakfast that can be easily digested and is satisfactory for children as well as for adults. Also Read - First signs of heart attack: Early warning symptoms you should never ignore