1 / 6

Do you love sipping a cup of coffee every now and then? Does not doing that makes you mad? If your nodding is hinting a yes, you are probably addicted to this beverage. It is known to boost your physical performance, help you lose weight, burn fat, and stay alert. Also, it has been claimed in various studies to reduce risk of some cancers, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, it protects your brain and can brighten your mood, thus fighting depression. Though, coffee has these many benefits, there are lots of health hazards surrounding it too. And, that is why it has been both praised and mocked for centuries. As far as disadvantages of consuming this widely consumed beverage is concerned, it has a long list. Coffee is toxic in nature. It can cause insomnia and restlessness. Also, coffee is known to raise blood pressure, heart attack risk, gout attack, and allergy. Indigestion, headaches, miscarriage risk, menopause symptoms etc. are some of the other diseases and conditions surrounding coffee. In such case, it is advisable to ditch coffee and prefer something else over it. Here, we tell you about 5 healthy alternatives to coffee.