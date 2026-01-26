5 Health Tests That Matter More Than A Full Body Checkup

Full Body Checkup









While hitting the gym and eating nutritious food are crucial for a healthy lifestyle, keeping tabs on your health is non-negotiable, especially for those above the age of 30. Early diagnosis of certain medical conditions can help reduce financial stress and enhance both long-term health and life expectancy. According to reports, about 77 million people in India are living with chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc, to help you navigate through the coming years with a healthy life. Here are the top five tests every individual must take: