5 Health Tests That Matter More Than A Full Body Checkup

Early diagnosis of certain medical conditions can help reduce financial stress and enhance both long-term health and life expectancy. Here are five health test you must take in 2026:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : January 27, 2026 8:17 AM IST

Full Body Checkup

While hitting the gym and eating nutritious food are crucial for a healthy lifestyle, keeping tabs on your health is non-negotiable, especially for those above the age of 30. Early diagnosis of certain medical conditions can help reduce financial stress and enhance both long-term health and life expectancy. According to reports, about 77 million people in India are living with chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc, to help you navigate through the coming years with a healthy life. Here are the top five tests every individual must take:

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Complete Blood Count (CBC) is a broad screening that studies overall health indicators based on red blood cells, white blood cells, haemoglobin levels and platelets. The CBC test is important for determining medical conditions like anaemia, infection or inflammation. It also helps to monitor general health or ongoing conditions.

Blood Sugar Level

A blood sugar test is a medical examination that measures fasting and post-meal sugar levels to detect abnormalities. It helps healthcare professionals to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes conditions and glucose levels in individuals with pre-existing conditions for preventing complications.

Thyroid Function Test

Every one to two years, particularly women, must take the Thyroid Function Test because it allows professionals to measure levels of the Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), T3 and T4 in the blood. This test helps them identify any hormonal changes and promotes better management of thyroid symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, weight loss and mood swings.

Lipid Profile

A lipid profile is a test that allows you to keep tabs on HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), triglycerides, and total cholesterol. This medical test can help dictate your risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke. Additionally, it helps identify unhealthy cholesterol levels tied to poor diet, stress and sedentary habits. Healthcare professionals recommend a Lipid Profile test every 6 or 12 months to reduce your risk of potential cholesterol-related diseases.