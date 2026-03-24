5 health issues caused by dirty pillowcase

Importance Of Washing Pillowcases









Doctors advise that you should replace your pillowcases at least once every week and even more often in case of skin oiliness or allergies. It is good to wash them using hot water to kill bacteria and dust mites among other dangerous microorganisms. These are some simple yet effective measures that can be avoided with the help of small hygiene habits. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.