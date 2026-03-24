5 health issues caused by dirty pillowcase

Dangers Of Dirty Pillowcases
You can think that your pillow case is clean and comfortable but it can quietly turned into a breeding ground for germs unless you change it regularly. Experts caution that sweat, dead skin cells, oil and even saliva build up on the pillowcases may create ideal environment for bacteria, fungi and allergens to thrive. Although this might not be hazardous when exposed to such microbes for a long period it may not only harm your skin but also harm your general wellbeing. These five common health concerns are linked to unclean pillowcases that you should not ignore.