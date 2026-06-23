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5 health devices every family should use at home

From BP monitors to oximeters, discover essential health devices that can help families track wellness, manage emergencies and stay prepared at home.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 23, 2026, 6:36 PM

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Digital Thermometer

One of the most essential that every families require is a digital thermometer. In children, fever is frequently the first sign of infection, flu or illness. A thermometer is a useful tool to check your child's temperature and determine if medical help is needed.

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Blood Pressure Monitor

Adults, particularly senior family members, can have a blood pressure measuring device at home that enables them to maintain up to date blood pressure readings. Keeping an eye on your blood pressure can help diseases, such as heart disease, stroke and other conditions. Automatic digital machines are easy to operate and are capable of giving the readings in seconds.  Also Read - Oximeter To Thermometer: Health Gadgets You Must Keep Handy At Home In COVID Times

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Glucometer

A glucometer is crucial for families living with diabetes or individuals who could have a problem with high blood sugar level. A small machine that uses blood to measure the glucose level. By monitoring regularly, diabetic patients can control their diet, medication, and lifestyle. Regularly checking with others who don't have diabetes can be beneficial, particularly when there is a family history of diabetes.

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Weighing Scale

While a weighing scale might not sound that important, it's an essential tool to keep you healthy overall. Body weight monitoring can help to monitor fitness aims, weight problems, abnormal weight loss or weight gain associated with health issues.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More