Our personality makes each one of us unique human beings. This is nothing but the traits and patterns of how we think, feel and behave. But, sometimes, people may change. A person you have always known may suddenly start behaving totally out of character. Our own personality changes over time. Your experiences and circumstances may change your behaviour and general mood. You may become more aggressive or more passive. But, sometimes, certain health complications may also change your personality. Anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and PTSD are some of the most common disorders that cause a personality change. Let us take a look at some of the major health disorder that may bring about a change in your personality.