Originated from Canada, Essiac tea is a herbal drink that has plethora of health benefits. Available in both powder and liquid form, this drink can be mixed with water to have it. Essiac tea is a mixture of plant parts like roots, bark and leaves that can help cancer patients manage the symptoms of the disease. This mysterious brown liquid said to enable the body to effectively remove toxins and wastes from the body enabling cellular renewal. Essiac tea was given its name by in 1920s by Rene Caisse (a nurse in Canada) who started promoting Essiac as a natural cancer treatment. This tea is consumed orally or typically empty stomach. Its dosage depends on the type of condition you are suffering from. Here, we tell you about some of the benefits of this amazing drink that you did not know before.