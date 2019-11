1 / 6

There are many myths around chapatti. It’s an Indian bread which is probably eaten in every Indian household. Couple of decades ago, people advocated its health benefits, of late it’s considered ‘not diet friendly.’ However, it’s not true; for the kind of nutrients chapatti gives in around 70 calories (per chapatti), it’s good for health. It comes with protein and carbs and in fact, helps keeping you full for long. It’s also rich in fibre, if you eat a healthy flour.