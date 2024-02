Dark Chocolate Reduces Seasonal Stress And Anxiety









Dark chocolate contains more antioxidants than green tea. Consuming antioxidants also helps lower seasonal stress; the more antioxidants you consume, the better your health will be. Theobromine, which controls blood pressure, is found in dark chocolate; hence, its consumption is beneficial in reducing swelling and pain. Also Read - Here Are Some Good Body Stretches To Try After A Long Flight