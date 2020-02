1 / 6

Drinking water is important to your health. Apart from keeping you hydrated, water helps remove toxins from your body and keep you energized. It is recommended to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of fluid a day, including water. You can also include healthy drinks. Lime water is one of the best options. This citrus fruit is an excellent source of antioxidants that prevent or stop damage caused by free radicals. Limes are also a good source of potassium; vitamins A, B, C, and D; calcium and magnesium. Squeezing a little lime juice into the glass of water can enhance the taste and make you drink more fluid. Besides improving your health, drinking lime water can help control your weight. Below are a few benefits of drinking lime water.