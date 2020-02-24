1 / 6

Curry leaves, commonly known as kadi patta, are widely used as an ingredient for cooking in many parts of India. You may be using these leaves in numerous dishes for its aroma and unique taste. But you probably didn’t know the various health benefits these leaves offer to you. The curry tree is native to India and is usually found in tropical and subtropical regions. It is also cultivated in various other countries including China, Australia, Nigeria, and Ceylon.This aromatic ingredient has innumerable health and therapeutic benefits. Curry leaves are rich in Vitamin A, B, C and B2. They are also said good sources of iron and calcium. Curry leaves have antioxidant properties that help maintain optimum cholesterol balance. Studies say they also have cancer-fighting properties. The many health benefits of curry leaves include weight loss, managing diabetes, improving eyesight, and relieving stress. These leaves are also used to treat calcium deficiency and several other conditions. Below are 5 health benefits of curry leaves -