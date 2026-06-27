5 head exercises to avoid spondylitis

Neck Tilts One of the most simple exercises to help to loosen up the neck is the neck tilt. Slowly tilt your head towards your right shoulder and hold for 5 seconds. Repeat on left side. This exercise can help to loosen up and alleviate tension in neck muscles that can cause pain in spondylitis.Head Rotation Slow head turns can help to increase neck mobility and to decrease the stiffness of the neck. Turn head to the right side until chin is level with the shoulder, hold for a few seconds and then turn to the opposite side. With regular practice, flexibility in the cervical spine will be maintained and muscle tightness will be avoided.Chin Tucks The chin tuck exercise is done to promote good posture and strengthen the muscles around the neck. Sit or stand upright and gently pull the chin back, up and back, like making a double chin. Hold the stretch for a couple of seconds and relax. This activity is particularly beneficial for those who spend extended periods of time on the phone or computer.Forward and Backward Neck Stretch This stretch exercise stretches both front and back neck muscles. Bring the head forward slightly, bending the head over the chest. Hold for 5 seconds. Then gently turn the head backwards looking up. Do not make any jerky movements as this can strain the neck when doing this movement.Shoulder and Neck Roll Tight shoulder muscles are a common complaint with neck pain. Sit comfortably, roll shoulders forward and backward in a circular motion and keep the neck relaxed. There is an option to rotate the neck circularly as well, but on a slow pace. This increases the blood flow, decreases stiffness and helps prevent the occurrence of cervical spondylitis.