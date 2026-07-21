5 hair oils for frizzy hair in monsoon

Coconut oil Coconut oil is one of the best natural oils for taming frizzy hair. Rich in fatty acids, it penetrates deep into the hair shaft, helping reduce protein loss and keep hair moisturised. Applying warm coconut oil once or twice a week before shampooing can make hair softer, smoother and less prone to frizz.Argan oil Often called liquid gold, argan oil is packed with vitamin E and antioxidants that nourish dry, damaged hair. It creates a light protective layer over the hair, helping to block humidity without making hair greasy. Just a few drops on damp or dry hair can reduce flyaways and add a healthy shine.Almond oil Almond oil contains vitamin E, magnesium and healthy fatty acids that help strengthen hair while improving its texture. It deeply conditions dry strands, making them more manageable during humid weather. Regular use can also reduce breakage and leave hair feeling silky and smooth.Jojoba oil Jojoba oil closely resembles the scalp's natural oils, making it an excellent choice for both dry and oily scalps. It hydrates the hair without leaving a heavy residue, helping to control frizz while maintaining the scalp's moisture balance. It is especially suitable for people with fine or easily weighed-down hair.Olive oil Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that deeply nourish dry, rough hair. It helps seal moisture into the hair cuticle, reducing frizz caused by monsoon humidity. Using olive oil as a weekly hair mask or pre-shampoo treatment can leave hair softer, shinier and easier to style.