5 hair oils for frizzy hair in monsoon

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil closely resembles the scalp's natural oils, making it an excellent choice for both dry and oily scalps. It hydrates the hair without leaving a heavy residue, helping to control frizz while maintaining the scalp's moisture balance. It is especially suitable for people with fine or easily weighed-down hair. Also Read - 7 Best Homemade Hair Mask For Dry, Frizzy And Damaged Hair