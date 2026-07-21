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5 hair oils for frizzy hair in monsoon

Tired of unruly hair during the rainy season? Here are the nourishing oils that help tame frizz, reduce dryness, add shine and keep your hair smooth.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 21, 2026, 7:40 PM

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Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the best natural oils for taming frizzy hair. Rich in fatty acids, it penetrates deep into the hair shaft, helping reduce protein loss and keep hair moisturised. Applying warm coconut oil once or twice a week before shampooing can make hair softer, smoother and less prone to frizz.

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Almond Oil

Almond oil contains vitamin E, magnesium and healthy fatty acids that help strengthen hair while improving its texture. It deeply conditions dry strands, making them more manageable during humid weather. Regular use can also reduce breakage and leave hair feeling silky and smooth.

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Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil closely resembles the scalp's natural oils, making it an excellent choice for both dry and oily scalps. It hydrates the hair without leaving a heavy residue, helping to control frizz while maintaining the scalp's moisture balance. It is especially suitable for people with fine or easily weighed-down hair. Also Read - 7 Best Homemade Hair Mask For Dry, Frizzy And Damaged Hair

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Olive Oil

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids that deeply nourish dry, rough hair. It helps seal moisture into the hair cuticle, reducing frizz caused by monsoon humidity. Using olive oil as a weekly hair mask or pre-shampoo treatment can leave hair softer, shinier and easier to style.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More