Being a diabetic is not easy, you have to constantly check your sugar level, analyze what you can eat, keep diabetes complications at bay, regularly visit a doctor for a check-up, and the list doesn’t seem to end. But even after you manage to do all these, chances are, you’re still at some sort of a risk. Diabetes is a life-long condition that affects a person’s blood sugar level. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can cause a heart attack and stroke, along with other consequences. It is important to manage your blood sugar level through the right lifestyle, habits and dietary changes. Along with regularly monitoring your sugar level, you have to say goodbye to certain unhealthy practices, which are worsening your condition. Here are a few bad habits that you should throw out of your diabetic life.