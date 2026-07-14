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5 gut-friendly monsoon drinks that aren't ginger tea

Looking for healthy rainy season beverages? Try these five gut-friendly monsoon drinks that support digestion, improve hydration, and offer a refreshing alternative to regular ginger tea.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 14, 2026, 4:27 PM

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Jeera (cumin) Water

Jeera water is one of the best traditional drinks for improving digestion. Cumin contains compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes, helping the body break down food more efficiently.

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Mint And Coriander Herbal Drink

Mint and coriander are known for their digestive and cooling properties. A warm herbal infusion prepared with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves and a little black pepper may help soothe an upset stomach, reduce bloating and support digestion.

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Fennel (saunf) Tea

Fennel tea is a gentle herbal drink that may help relax the digestive tract and reduce bloating. Warm fennel tea can also help ease acidity and promote comfortable digestion.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More