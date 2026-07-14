5 gut-friendly monsoon drinks that aren't ginger tea

Jeera (cumin) water Jeera water is one of the best traditional drinks for improving digestion. Cumin contains compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes, helping the body break down food more efficiently.Buttermilk with roasted cumin A glass of fresh buttermilk made with roasted cumin powder and a pinch of rock salt is both refreshing and gut-friendly. It contains probiotics that support healthy gut bacteria, while roasted cumin aids digestion.Mint and coriander herbal drink Mint and coriander are known for their digestive and cooling properties. A warm herbal infusion prepared with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves and a little black pepper may help soothe an upset stomach, reduce bloating and support digestion.Ajwain (carom seeds) water Ajwain has long been used as a home remedy for indigestion and stomach discomfort. Boil a teaspoon of ajwain in water, strain it and drink it warm.Fennel (saunf) tea Fennel tea is a gentle herbal drink that may help relax the digestive tract and reduce bloating. Warm fennel tea can also help ease acidity and promote comfortable digestion.