1 / 6

Around 45 per cent of deaths among children under five can be attributed to malnutrition, says WHO. A joint study conducted by the scientists of Washington University School of Medicine and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, has found that giving gut bacteria boosting foods to children can help in their proper growth and development. This means that increased key colonies of gut bacteria in malnourished kids can lead to healthy development of these children. Malnutrition is a health condition that arises when you have a diet that either lacks one or more nutrients or contains too much of some nutrients. The most common symptoms of malnutrition include unintentional weight loss, weak muscles, low mood, getting illness quickly etc. Thought, the treatment of malnutrition is based on the cause behind the condition, it is mainly tackled through dietary changes. And, the best way to prevent this condition is to eat a healthy and balanced diet. Here, we tell you about some foods that can increase the number of good bacteria in your gut and can help you treat the problem of malnutrition. Read on to know about them.