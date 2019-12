1 / 6

Sugar cravings can strike when you least expect it. This happens a lot when you are on a diet and women are more susceptible to it. Very often, this can make you reach for unhealthy sugary treats like sugar-laden desserts and chocolates. Often the urge is too strong to resist. Thanks to this uncontrollable craving, we often end up overeating. Our calorie count goes up and this is definitely not good for your waist-line. So, what do you do? Fortunately, you can turn to some healthy alternatives. The kind that will satisfy your craving and yet not add on to the calories. Fruits are a great alternative here. Let us take a look at a few fruits than can satisfy your sugar cravings.