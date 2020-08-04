1 / 7

What you eat may help reduce or worsen your period symptoms. It is estimated that symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affect more than 90 percent of menstruating women. Common PMS symptoms include cramps (pain in your lower belly or lower back), bloating, acne breakouts, sore breasts, tiredness, and mood swings. Some research suggests that dietary changes can combat certain period symptoms. A 2018 study conducted in Spain found that eating more fruits and vegetables during periods helped reduce cramps and menstrual pain. Another study found that women who took omega-3 supplementation experienced a significant reduction in the intensity of menstrual pain. Women with very heavy periods lose significantly amount of iron during their menstrual cycle. A 2013 study suggested that eating foods high in iron may reduce risk of menstrual-related symptoms. Experts also recommend limiting sodium intake to 1,500 milligrams (mg) a day to reduce period-related bloating and weight gain.While certain foods help ease period symptoms, there are also foods that can worsen the pain. Here are some foods you should avoid during periods to reduce those uncomfortable monthly symptoms.