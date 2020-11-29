1 / 6

Our digestion system is most active in the morning and by the time it is night, it tends to slow down. That's why we are advised to have a light dinner, especially when you’re struggling to lose weight. When you eat heavy meals, your body won’t be able to digest the food and instead it will be stored as extra fat. This may lead to weight gain.If you’ve eaten a large meal immediately before going to bed, your digestive system will be working even while you’re asleep. This may make you wake up with heartburn, indigestion, acid reflux, or other unpleasant, sleep-disrupting symptoms. Lack of sleep then can increase a variety of health challenges, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. In addition, the blood supply to the brain may be reduced as it is channelized to the stomach for digestion. This may make you wake up in the morning feeling stressed out and tired.Because of all these reasons, people are often advised to consume light meals containing low amount of carbohydrates, calories and fats just before bedtime. Here are some foods that should avoid at night to lose weight fast.