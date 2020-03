1 / 6

When you are pregnant, you need to take extra care of your nutrition. Your body goes through major changes and you have hormonal issues too. Moreover, you also need to provide the right nutrition to your baby. So, it is very important to eat right during this period. You need to make sure that you are getting all the vitamins and minerals that your body requires. You need some extra nutrition during this time. That is why you need to add more nutrient dense foods in your diet now. But at the same time, you also need to make sure that your meals are balanced. You also need around 350–500 extra calories each day during the second and third trimester. Your diet affects the baby’s development. Poor eating may also increase your risk of gestational diabetes and birth complications. Here we bring you a list of a few foods that you must make a part of your daily diet now.