5 Foods To Help Boost Collagen Naturally

What Is Collagen?









Collagen refers to a protein found in the human body. It is found abundantly in the bones, skin, muscles, and tendons. According to Medical News Today, doctors use collagen in wound healing techniques. It is also a part of many cosmetic preparations for the skin. It can give a youthful glow to the skin by providing strength and elasticity, and making it look supple, fresh and healthy. Factors that may contribute to collagen loss include hormonal changes due to pregnancy, menopause, health conditions, oxidative stress, natural process of ageing, too much sun exposure, etc.