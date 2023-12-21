  • ENG

5 Foods To Help Boost Collagen Naturally

Collagen can give a youthful glow to the skin by providing strength and elasticity, and making it look supple, fresh and healthy. Factors that may contribute to collagen loss include hormonal changes due to pregnancy, menopause, oxidative stress, etc.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : December 21, 2023 8:31 AM IST

What Is Collagen?

Collagen refers to a protein found in the human body. It is found abundantly in the bones, skin, muscles, and tendons. According to Medical News Today, doctors use collagen in wound healing techniques. It is also a part of many cosmetic preparations for the skin. It can give a youthful glow to the skin by providing strength and elasticity, and making it look supple, fresh and healthy. Factors that may contribute to collagen loss include hormonal changes due to pregnancy, menopause, health conditions, oxidative stress, natural process of ageing, too much sun exposure, etc.

Foods To Boost Collagen

In order to boost collagen naturally in the body, consume certain specific foods. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to explain in detail what makes these foods so healthy and how you can consume them. Also Read - Why Keeping Tabs On LDL Levels Matters For Men Under 50?

Lean Meat, Like Chicken

This is the first food that can boost collagen in the body. According to the expert, chicken bone and muscle is a popular collagen-rich food in India. "The simmering of chicken bones and connective tissues extracts collagen and other nutrients. Homemade chicken soup or broth is a traditional remedy and a delicious way to include collagen in your diet," said Agarwal.

Fatty Fish

The second collagen-boosting food would be fatty fish. According to the nutritionist, it not only provides omega-3 fatty acids, but also contains collagen. "Grilled or baked fish is a nutritious and tasty option. Including fish in your diet can contribute to overall skin and joint health," she said. Also Read - 10 Simple Ways to Use Coconut Oil Every Day

Spinach

According to the nutritionist, spinach is a green leafy vegetable rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis. In order to incorporate spinach into your diet, add it to salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes. "The combination of vitamins and minerals in spinach supports collagen production."

Oranges

Orange is a must-have fruit in the winter. Agarwal said that along with it, you can also eat other citrus fruits like amla, which is rich in vitamin C -- a key nutrient for collagen formation. "Consuming oranges as a snack, making fresh orange juice, or adding citrus segments to salads can provide a tasty and collagen-boosting addition to your diet," she said. Also Read - 9 Things You Should Know About Your Circadian Rhythm

Pumpkin Seeds

The expert concluded by saying that pumpkin seeds are good sources of zinc and vitamin E that work alongside vitamin C to support collagen production. "Pumpkin seeds contain copper, another essential mineral for collagen synthesis. Snacking on them or adding them to your meals can contribute to a collagen-friendly diet," she said.