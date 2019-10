1 / 6

That annoying gooey substance coming out of your noise is called mucus. As annoying as it may be, the presence of mucus is important for the body. It is secreted by special cells in the body to catch microbes and other pollutants before they enter your body through the nasal cavity or upper airways. But too much of it can give you a stuffy nose, cough and watery eyes. It can also make breathing difficult. Presence of high amount of mucus can dull a person’s senses, which could lead to smelly breathe and changes in the sense of taste. Excessive production of mucus can be caused due to exposure to irritants such as bacteria, viruses and pollutants. Another major reason for excessive mucus production is food. Here are some food items that can cause unnecessary mucus build-up in the body.