The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that can help you lose a lot of weight in a short span of time. It also comes with many health benefits. Many studies have shown that this diet can offer protections against chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. If you follow this diet, you have to be careful about your food choices. The right food choice will all the difference here. You need to eat more high-protein foods and healthy fats. This diet advocates a drastic reduction in carbohydrate intake. You need to instead replace it with fat. This reduction in carbs induce a metabolic state called ketosis in your body. Ketosis is the state where your body burns stored fat to use as energy in the absence of glucose. This is what helps you lose weight. There are many healthy foods that you can add to your keto diet. Here we look at a few that can give you maximum benefits.