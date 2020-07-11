1 / 6

You, like most other people, may have never given a thought to the health of your gallbladder. But this pear-shaped organ near your liver performs the function of collecting and storing bile. This is the fluid which helps your body digest fats. But this organ is otherwise not involved in other crucial bodily function. But sometimes, for may reasons, you may develop gallstones. The accompanying pain makes you realise that you have an organ called gallbladder. Gallbladder stones can cause discomfort and the symptoms are abdominal pain, bloating, nausea and vomiting. But sometimes, these symptoms may also be confused with other stomach problems. You may sometimes require surgery if the symptoms intensify and interfere with normal like. Obesity is a big risk factor and losing weight will help you avoid this condition. Unhealthy diet is another reason why you may get gallbladder stones. Here, we list a few foods that you must avoid to keep this condition at bay.