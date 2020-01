1 / 6

The harsh cold winter months are not good for your heart health. Therefore, you must take extra care of this important organ during the cold season. The best way to fortify your heart is to include a lot of heart-friendly foods to your diet. Fortunately, in winter, there are many such foods that care easily available in the market. These seasonal fruits and vegetable will make your heart strong and give you protection from other diseases too. It will also increase your immunity and boost your overall health.