Arteries are the good blood vessels that carry oxygenated blood from heart and distribute it to other cells and organs of the body. These are thick and have thicker walls. Arteries sometimes may develop plaque that can get in the way of blood circulation and lead to risk of serious diseases. For smooth functioning of the body, arteries have to be clog-free. For instance, if an artery carry blood to your brain gets clogged, you may get a stroke. Clogging could happen because of number of reasons like age, family history, high blood pressure, unhealthy eating, high blood sugar and sedentary lifestyle. Food that are rich sources of fibre, magnesium and protein much be included to your diet to prevent the condition to happen. While you try to make changes to your lifestyle and eating habits in order to keep your arteries clog-free, these food options will be help you in doing so.