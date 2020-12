1 / 6

Vaginal bleeding is not just what a woman has to deal with during her menstrual cycle. It is often accompanied by a variety of other symptoms like fatigue, bloating, breakouts, headache, bowel issues, sore breasts, mood swings and cramps. Some women experience more severe menstrual cramps, making them unable to do their everyday activities.During your menstrual period, your uterus contracts to help shed its lining. These contractions are triggered by prostaglandins, hormone-like substances released during menstruation due to the destruction of the endometrial cells. Women who have high levels of prostaglandins may have more intense contractions of their uterus and more severe menstrual cramps. While some foods and drinks may help ease the pain, others can make it worse. Here are 5 foods that you should avoid during your period to reduce the cramp.