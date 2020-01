1 / 6

High blood pressure, or Hypertension, occurs when the pressure of blood against your artery walls is consistently too high. It can cause blood vessel damage that leads to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, and other problems. Hypertension produces no symptoms and so it can go unnoticed — and untreated — for years. This is the reason why it is sometimes called the silent killer. But medications, dietary changes, and other lifestyle modifications can reduce your risk of high blood pressure. Certain foods are found to be effective in lowering blood pressure. Researchers say a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, and fibre but lower in sodium can help control blood pressure. Here are five foods that may help you fight hypertension.