Did you know that, on an average, most people sleep through a third of their lives? It is true and necessary. Proper sleep reduces your risk of many conditions and help you lose weight too. Researchers from Bar-Ilan University in Israel reveal a novel and unexpected function of sleep that they believe could explain how sleep and sleep disturbances affect brain performance, aging and various brain disorders. Using 3D time-lapse imaging techniques in live zebrafish, they were able to define sleep in a single chromosome resolution and show that single neurons require sleep in order to perform nuclear maintenance. The journal Nature Communications published this study. According to researchers, ‘the role of sleep is to increase chromosome dynamics and normalize the levels of DNA damage in each single neuron. Apparently, this DNA maintenance process is not efficient enough during the online wakefulness period and requires an offline sleep period with reduced input to the brain in order to occur’. Let us look at a few foods that can help you sleep better.