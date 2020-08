1 / 6

A good diet is one that is well-balance and includes all kinds of vitamins and minerals. One group of foods are alkaline in nature and these help in keeping digestive problems at bay. These foods help in countering the risks of acidity and acid refluxes. In India, many traditional meals always have some alkaline food. According to experts, an alkaline diet can help you lose weight. It can also significantly bring down your risk of diseases like arthritis and cancer. Advocates of this diet believe that specific foods that make your body more alkaline can also protect against many health conditions and also help you shed pounds. Most fruits and veggies fall in this category as do nuts, seeds and legumes. If you do in this diet, you will have to completely ban some foods like meat, dairy alcohol and caffeine from your diet. Here, are a few foods that you can include in your alkaline diet.