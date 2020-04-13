1 / 6

Evidence suggests that elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A study published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report revealed that majority of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 have pre-existing health conditions. The researchers found that about 90% of patients, or nearly all, had one or more underlying conditions. The most common conditions include hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular disease.Experts say that people with diabetes are at greater risk of infection and they might also have serious complications and death from COVID-19. It is believed that hyperglycemia (which occurs when you have high levels of sugar, or glucose, in the blood) may be a cause of dysfunction of the immune response in diabetic patients. When their immune system fails to control the spread of invading pathogens, people with diabetes become more susceptible to infections. As a result, people living with diabetes have been advised to implement social distancing measures and avoid visiting clinics for regular check-ups to minimise the risk of infection. If you’re a diabetic, you should keep an adequate stock of medications and supplies for monitoring blood glucose at home. Meanwhile, when you’re at home, you can do a lot of things to control your blood sugar level and boost your immune system. Diet and physical activity are mainstays of diabetes self-management. You can also include some immune-boosting foods to improve your health and reduce infection risk. Here are a few that you can consider adding into your diet –