5 floor exercises to strengthen the spinal muscles

Bird-Dog The bird-dog is one of the stronger stretches to help strengthen the core and promote stability of the spine. On hands and knees, keep back in neutral position. Extend your right arm out forwards, lengthening your left leg behind you. Make sure that the hips don't twist, hold for a few seconds, and then move back to starting position and cross to the other side.Glute Bridge Extend knees and feet together, hip width apart and lying back on your back. Push your feet down into the floor, and raise your hips so that your body is straight, from shoulders to knees. Squeeze buttocks together before slowly lowering hips. Glute bridges can help tighten up glutes, hamstrings and lower back, thereby relieving strain on the spine and ensuring posture.Superman Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Tighten your core and slowly lift both your arms and legs a few inches off the floor while keeping your neck in a neutral position. Hold for two to three seconds before lowering gently.Forearm Plank Begin by resting on your forearms and toes, keeping your elbows directly under your shoulders. Engage your abdominal muscles and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels without allowing your hips to sag or rise. Hold the position for 20 to 60 seconds while breathing normally.Cat-Cow Stretch Start on all fours with your hands beneath your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (cow pose). Exhale as you round your spine toward the ceiling while tucking your chin and pelvis (cat pose). Repeat slowly for 8–10 repetitions.