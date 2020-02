1 / 6

Eating fibre-rich foods is important for our digestive health and regular bowel movements. It can help improve cholesterol and blood sugar levels, prevent some diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and bowel cancer. Fibre-rich diet also keeps you stay fuller for longer and help in weight loss. Women are recommended to consume at least 25 grams of fibre per day and men at least 38 grams. For diabetic patients, the suggested intake of dietary fibre is higher – from 30 g to 50 g per day. Fibre is important for everyone, but it’s especially helpful for diabetic patients. Including fibre-rich foods to your diet can help you manage diabetes and limit complications. Here are 5 fibre-rich foods to control diabetes.