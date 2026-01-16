Select Language

5 Fermented Drinks You Should Drink For Better Gut Health

Try these 5 fermented drinks that boost gut health, improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and support a healthier microbiome for better overall wellness naturally.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 16, 2026 3:22 PM IST

Kombucha

Kombucha tea is fermented and is prepared with black, or green tea, sugar and culture known as SCOBY. Once it ferments it becomes a bit bubbly and tangy. Kombucha is also high in probiotics, antioxidants and organic acids. It aids in enhancing digestibility, decreases bloating, and aids in liver health. The fact that it improves the energy levels is also useful to many people. An optional daily small glass is Ok though you had better drink it in the morning or between meals. To begin with, you should drink it slow since too much kombucha can be a little bit gas forming.

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk beverage which is similar in appearance to thin yogurt. It is prepared with Kefir grains, which are good bacteria and yeast. Kefir contains higher number of probiotics compared to normal curd and it aids in balancing the bacteria in the gut. It aids in digestion, improves immunity and aids in decreasing inflammation in the gut. It also contains high amounts of calcium and protein. Kefir may be drunk directly, as a part of a smoothie, or combined with fruit. When the lactose-sensitive, you would find that milk could take on a strain than kefir since lactose is fermented so the end result is easier to digest.  Also Read - Boiled Rosemary Water: The Natural Hair Rinse Your Scalp Will Love

Buttermilk (Chaas)

One of the simplest fermented beverages to take in your diet is Buttermilk or chaas. It is prepared with the curd with the mixture of water and spices such as cumin, ginger and coriander. Butter milk is light, refreshing as well as rich in beneficial bacteria. It assists in better digestion, acid prevention, and better bloating. It also maintains coolness in the body particularly during hot climates. You are expected to drink a glass of water after eating so as to aid in better digestion in the stomach. Packaged chaas does not have as much nutritional value as homemade chaas.

Kanji

The fermented Indian beverage is known as Kanji, which is prepared with black carrots, mustard seeds and water. It is famous in North India, particularly during winters. Kanji is full of natural probiotics and anti-oxidants. It is beneficial to clean the gut, boost metabolism, and boost immunity. Being constipated is also an ingredient of it. It is possible to consume small amounts of kanji daily when in season. It is also sour and spicy in flavor and refreshing as well as good to appetite.  Also Read - Cervical Cancer Risks For Teens: Gynaecologist Shares 5 Early Habits That Protect Your Health

Apple Cider Vinegar

The apple juice is fermented to produce apple cider vinegar (ACV). It includes healthy bacteria, acetic acid, facilitating a digestive process. ACV beverage may be used to reduce bloating, normalize the amount of stomach acid, and aid intestinal flora. It can also be used to manage the sugar level in the blood and also to enhance the metabolic rate. One teaspoon of raw and unfiltered ACV in a glass of warm water can be drunk before meals. Never drink it without diluting, and it will damage your teeth as well as stomach lining.