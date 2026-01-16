5 Fermented Drinks You Should Drink For Better Gut Health

Kombucha tea is fermented and is prepared with black, or green tea, sugar and culture known as SCOBY. Once it ferments it becomes a bit bubbly and tangy. Kombucha is also high in probiotics, antioxidants and organic acids. It aids in enhancing digestibility, decreases bloating, and aids in liver health. The fact that it improves the energy levels is also useful to many people. An optional daily small glass is Ok though you had better drink it in the morning or between meals. To begin with, you should drink it slow since too much kombucha can be a little bit gas forming.