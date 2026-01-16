5 Fermented Drinks You Should Drink For Better Gut Health

Kefir









Kefir is a fermented milk beverage which is similar in appearance to thin yogurt. It is prepared with Kefir grains, which are good bacteria and yeast. Kefir contains higher number of probiotics compared to normal curd and it aids in balancing the bacteria in the gut. It aids in digestion, improves immunity and aids in decreasing inflammation in the gut. It also contains high amounts of calcium and protein. Kefir may be drunk directly, as a part of a smoothie, or combined with fruit. When the lactose-sensitive, you would find that milk could take on a strain than kefir since lactose is fermented so the end result is easier to digest.