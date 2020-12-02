1 / 6

As we get older, we start losing our bone density and muscle mass. This increases risk of falls and fractures. Age is also associated with increased inflammation and joint degeneration. Because of all these reasons, it becomes difficult to perform everyday tasks like picking up heavy objects, lifting something on a high shelf and even getting up from the floor.Regular exercise help prevent further bone loss as well as develop the strength and mobility you need for performing daily activities. A study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology in November 2019 found significant effects of exercising in helping delay some of the signs of aging. To the surprise of the researchers, the muscle cells of older participants closely resembled those of the 25-year-old men. Strength training is known to be particularly effective in combating age-related issues, such as the loss of strength, mobility and bone density.Below are 5 expert-approved functional exercises that you should incorporate into your workout routine to reduce the effects of aging.