Squats are great in building lower body strength. But if your purpose is to build a big butt, then it is not the best choice. Squats deal with glutes, hamstrings and calves. If you want a big butt, you must include exercises that are more specific to glutes. Your butt is just a regular muscle and, just like any other exercise, the idea is to build strength and pump mass. Benefits of a big butt are not limited to aesthetic reasons, but also has health benefits. Sitting all day in the office often makes the glutes muscles weak and this can cause pain and dysfunction. The glutes muscles are important because they provide support during back pain and reduces the risk of injury. They also provide support to the spine and knee joints. Here are some exercises that you can try to strengthen your glutes muscles. But it is always best to work out under a professional trainer to avoid the risk of injury.