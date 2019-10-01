1 / 6

Many a times, in an examination hall, you may have read a question and felt that you know the answer. But you were just not able to remember it? You can blame your memory for this. But, the real problem is your diet. An exam is nothing less than a marathon, a marathon for which you need to train your body and mind. An important part of preparing for exams is diet. What you eat and drink before the exam can affect your results. We write with our hands, what our brains commands us to write. Without food in the system, the brain would not be able to perform its basic functions like remembering. Your brain will not be able to concentrate on the exam if it is worried about your growling stomach. Concentration, alertness, attention, memory, fast thinking - all these components can help differentiate between a good and a bad score. Exam food can help improve your brain function by providing it with essential nutrients. Here are some exam foods that can help you with your results.