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5 essential yoga poses every woman should practice daily for better physical and mental health

Try these five simple yoga poses every woman can practice daily to improve flexibility, reduce stress, boost posture, and support overall physical and mental wellbeing.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 20, 2026, 5:26 PM

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Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Mountain pose forms the basis of a lot of yoga poses. This pose is useful in maintaining the body posture, balance and concentration. Maintaining cogeneration, with right leg up is an overall strengthening exercise that promotes good breathing in legs, core and back muscles. This is particularly beneficial for girls who work or come at the computer for extended periods.

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Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Cobra pose is a wonderful yoga position for strengthening backbone together with stretching your chest. It increases the flexibility of the back and helps to eliminate stiffening due to bad posture. Bhujangasana also activates organs in the abdomen, which could provide the benefit of assisting digestion and enhancing the levels of energy.

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Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose is excellent for strengthening the back, hips and pelvic muscles. It also promotes the flow of blood and alleviates stress and anxiety. Escalates the hormonal system whilst exercising the mind and chest. This is specifically beneficial for ladies seeking to build strength in the bottom half of the body, as well as boost posture.  Also Read - Yoga for Women's Health: Amazing Benefits of Daily Yoga Asanas for Hormonal Balance, Stress Relief, and Well-Being

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Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Butterfly Pose is helpful for greater flexibility in hip and inner thight areas and is an exercise that is recommended quite often. It also promotes relaxation of the body and is beneficial for increasing the blood flow in the pelvic area. This position is known to be good for reproductive health and can also be used to alleviate any pesky PMS pain.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More