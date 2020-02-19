1 / 6

Essential oils have been around for many years and they are known to have amazing health benefits. These oils are extracted from plants and plant sources. From inducing sleep to boosting heart health, these oils can help in many different ways. In fact, there are many essential oils that can also act like aphrodisiacs and get you in the mood. These are easily available in stores and online. You can apply them on your skin. But first dilute them with a carrier so that there is no adverse reaction. Most essential oils are very strong, and you must take care not to apply it on your private parts even if it is diluted with a carrier. You can also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to a carrier oil and use it to give a massage to your partner. Or you can use a diffuser. But there are some precautions that you need to keep in mind. Do a skin patch test first to rule out allergic reactions. Keep the oil away from your eyes, ears, nose and mouth. And, always use a carrier oil to dilute essential oils.