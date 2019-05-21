1 / 6

If you are experiencing higher respiratory rate and change in mental status, you may be suffering from sepsis. It is a life-threatening condition that occurs due to over response of your body’s defense system. In response to any infection, the immune system generally releases chemicals in the bloodstream to kill the pathogens. In case of sepsis, this response goes out of balance and causes changes that can potentially damage multiple organ system. It is characterized by symptoms like high fever, unusual sweating, dizziness, slurred speech, diarrhea, shortness of breath etc. If not treated on time, this may further result to septic shock that is characterized by extreme drop in blood pressure leading to death. Affecting people of any age, sepsis is considered most dangerous in older adults, pregnant women, people with weakened immune system, and children younger than 1 year. Any type of infection viral, bacterial or fungal infection including pneumonia, digestive system infection, kidney infection, or bloodstream infection can cause sepsis. As far as its treatment is concerned, your doctor may prescribe you certain antibiotics or give intravenous fluid, initiate or kidney dialysis. Read on to know ways to prevent this condition.