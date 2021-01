1 / 6

Nobody likes to look at it, but it is still very common – hyperpigmentation around the mouth. It is the darkened area of skin tend to develop in small patches and may occur anywhere on the body. It happens due to the increased production of melanin in your skin. It can also be attributed to some other factors including, some medical conditions, medications and sedentary lifestyle habits. Dark patches don’t usually need treatment, but some natural remedies may help you treat the problem.