Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease in which the immune system triggers the overproduction of skin cells. It causes red, itchy scaly patches that most usually appear on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. However, they can develop anywhere on the body. Unfortunately, there is no cure for this condition. Treatments can only help manage symptoms. Psoriasis patches tend to flare up for a few weeks or months, then subside for a while or go into remission. Psoriasis is believed to be caused by immune system malfunction that causes the skin to regenerate at faster than normal rates, but what causes the immune system to malfunction isn't known yet. Both genetics and environmental factors are thought to play a role in the development of Psoriasis. If you have a parent with psoriasis, you are at risk of getting the disease. Some common psoriasis triggers include infections, such as strep throat or skin infections, cold or dry conditions, injury to the skin, smoking and alcohol consumption, stress, certain medications including high blood pressure medications and antimalarial drugs. Some home remedies may help relieve psoriasis symptoms, but it is always advisable to speak to a doctor first. These remedies tend to work best when used in combination with medical treatment.