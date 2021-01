1 / 6

Skin rashes post waxing is a common side effect of hair removal. The pulling of the hair out of the follicle causes some irritation, which can cause redness. It generally tugs at the skin and causes it to pop out right after waxing. But it only happens for a few minutes, more than that could be a sign of an allergy. With that said, here are a few remedies to relieve the irritation and pain.