1 / 6

Vaginal itching is a constant discomfort caused by external itching and redness on the vulva. While there are many home remedies for treating vaginal itching, the best option depends on the underlying cause. From vaginal dryness, lifestyle, chemical irritants to even STDs, vaginal itching can be a symptom of many different conditions. It is important that you visit a doctor in time. He will probably recommend you an over-the-counter medication. But you can also try out some doctor-approved home remedies that can provide relief from your itching.