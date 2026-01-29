5 Easy Yoga Poses To Practice At Home For Stress Relief

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)









This soft movement in the spine relates movement and breathing and as such would be perfect to diffuse tension that is held in the back and neck. Get on to all fours with the knees under hips and face on the wrists. Breath in, bring the chest and the tailbone up in Cow Pose. Breath in, bend your back in circles and tuck your chin in Cat Pose. Continue slowly for 1-2 minutes. Cat-Cow enhances the flow of blood in the spine and loosens tight muscles due to prolonged sitting.