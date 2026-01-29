5 Easy Yoga Poses To Practice At Home For Stress Relief

Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)
The advantage of this pose is that the head is below the heart and that would automatically calm the mind. Strauss, take a deep breath, raise your hands. Fold forward, exhale and hinge using hips. Get your head down, and butt your knees. You are free to hold your elbows or place hands on the floor. Uttanasana relieves the stress at the neck, shoulders and lower back. The inversion adds blood supply to the brain and lightens the mind, mental and emotional fatigue and weight. A 30-60-second stay will give an immediate boost to your mind.