5 Easy Yoga Poses To Practice At Home For Stress Relief

Try these simple yoga poses you can do at home to reduce stress, relax your mind, improve flexibility, and feel calmer in just a few minutes daily.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 29, 2026 5:30 PM IST

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

The Pose of a child is one of the most soothing of poses in yoga and functions well to relax the nervous system. Kneel into the ground, bring your big toes and lean back on your heels. Fold slowly forward with forehead on the mat. clasp your arms in front of you or put them beside you. Shut down your eyes and take a deep breath. Balasana stretches the lower back, hip and shoulders in a gentle manner and promotes deep breathing. It puts the brain at ease and decelerates the rapid thoughts.

Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

This soft movement in the spine relates movement and breathing and as such would be perfect to diffuse tension that is held in the back and neck. Get on to all fours with the knees under hips and face on the wrists. Breath in, bring the chest and the tailbone up in Cow Pose. Breath in, bend your back in circles and tuck your chin in Cat Pose. Continue slowly for 1-2 minutes. Cat-Cow enhances the flow of blood in the spine and loosens tight muscles due to prolonged sitting.  Also Read - Yoga For Emotional Healing: Top Yoga Poses You Must Practice Every Morning To Reduce Stress Naturally

Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

The advantage of this pose is that the head is below the heart and that would automatically calm the mind. Strauss, take a deep breath, raise your hands. Fold forward, exhale and hinge using hips. Get your head down, and butt your knees. You are free to hold your elbows or place hands on the floor. Uttanasana relieves the stress at the neck, shoulders and lower back. The inversion adds blood supply to the brain and lightens the mind, mental and emotional fatigue and weight. A 30-60-second stay will give an immediate boost to your mind.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

This seated pose in a relaxed position is very good in stopping an agitated nervous system after a rough day. Get your legs stretched in front of you. Take a breath as though straightening your spine up, and then bend or straighten forward at the hips. Bend forward, without tension of the back. Breathe slowly. Paschimottanasan eases the spine, hamstring, and promotes internal concentration. It contributes to decreasing mental agitation and nervous depression and emotional state tension.  Also Read - International Yoga Day 2025: 8 Simple Yoga Asanas To Practice Daily To Control Negative Emotions

Legs Up The Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

It is considered as one of the most effective restorative yoga poses that bring about great relaxation. Find a place against a wall and carefully swing your legs in the position of sitting upright against a wall. Your task is to lie on your back and close your eyes and breathe in a natural manner within 5 minutes as you relax with your arms open. Viparita Karani also swells the legs and enhances circulation besides calming the nerves significantly. It decreases the levels of cortisol (stress hormone), and it is particularly beneficial in individuals who experience mental burn, nervous, or overwhelmed.