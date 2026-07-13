5 easy ways to eat more protein without supplements

Add Protein To Every Meal

A great way to boost the amount of protein in the diet is to add a protein source to every meal. Include foods such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, tofu, paneer, fish, chicken or curd for lunch and dinner. Small, easily obtained supplements like roasted chana or boiled eggs can also help bulk up a dish, and provide a boost of nutrition alongside a minor change in your diet. Also Read - Protein deficiency warning signs: 5 symptoms that show your body may not be getting enough protein