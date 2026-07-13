5 easy ways to eat more protein without supplements

Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast Soups, coffee, oatmeal and granola bars are some of the foods many tend to start their morning with, but they lack in protein and are high in refined carbohydrates. A nutritious protein-rich breakfast can help prevent overeating and stabilize blood-sugar levels. Eggs, Greek yogurt, paneer, peanut butter, sprouts and oats and milk are good choices.Add protein to every meal A great way to boost the amount of protein in the diet is to add a protein source to every meal. Include foods such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, tofu, paneer, fish, chicken or curd for lunch and dinner. Small, easily obtained supplements like roasted chana or boiled eggs can also help bulk up a dish, and provide a boost of nutrition alongside a minor change in your diet.Snack smarter during the day Avoid snacking on chips, biscuits and sugary snacks, opt for their high protein alternatives which provide longer lasting satisfaction. Easy alternatives for snacking include roasted nut or seed mixes, yoghurt, cottage cheese, boiled eggs, hummus and vegetables, or peanut butter and fruit. They're a good source of protein and contain good fats, fibre and nutrients.Use dairy products more often Milk, curd, paneer and greek yoghurt are a natural source of protein to include in various ways during the day. Add paneer to salads, add to a smoothie made from a mix with yogurt or drink it as an evening snack. Dairy products are also providing a lot of calcium to help keep bones healthy and build and maintain muscle strength.Choose whole food protein sources over processed foods Whole foods that are rich in protein are usually healthier than processed foods. Consume an increased use of legumes, beans, soy products, lean meat and seafood, nuts, and seeds in the diet. As a result, it may also make someone feel more full after eating and encourage muscle growth, which can benefit both short-term and long-term weight maintenance