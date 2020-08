1 / 6

We all look forward weekends to unwind and relax after a busy week. There are many ways to de-stress on weekend. While some people enjoy cooking new dishes on their off days, for others, watching the latest movies or spending some good time with friends give them the needed relaxation. Weekends with friends or family members also often make us overindulge on rich foods and drinks – most often the unhealthy ones. This can take a toll on your digestive system. Overeating can cause bloating, heartburn, excess burping, and make you lethargic. Problem is digestion of food can make your blood pressure to shoot up, which can affect your liver’s insulin producing capabilities. All these factors increase the risks of diabetes and health problems. Overeating can also lead to skin problems, like acne and pimples.If you're binging on the weekends, try these effective ways to boost your digestion.