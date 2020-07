1 / 6

You always need to be careful of what you eat and drink if you have diabetes, a condition where you body is either unable to use insulin properly or your pancreas does not produce enough of this hormone. Other than watching your diet you also need to exercise regularly and take your prescription drugs to control your condition. When it comes to drinks, you need to be extra careful. Most drinks in the market are loaded with sugar. Even fruit juices are 100 per cent sugar. According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetics must go in for zero-calorie or low-calorie drinks. Sugary drinks can cause a sugar spike which is not good. Choosing the right drinks can help you manage your symptoms to a great extent. You will also be able to avoid the unpleasant side-effects of a sugar spike and maintain your weight.