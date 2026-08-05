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5 drinks that calm cortisol before bed

Looking for a better night's sleep? These five bedtime drinks may help lower stress levels, support relaxation, and promote deeper, more restful sleep naturally.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 5, 2026, 6:13 PM

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Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is one of the most popular bedtime drinks for relaxation. It contains a natural antioxidant called apigenin, which binds to receptors in the brain that promote calmness and sleepiness. Better sleep may help regulate the body's natural cortisol rhythm, making chamomile a soothing choice before bed.

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Warm Milk

A glass of warm milk is a classic nighttime remedy for a reason. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid the body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin—two compounds involved in mood regulation and sleep. It also provides calcium, which supports melatonin production. Also Read - Why indians face a different dementia risk than western populations

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Ashwagandha Tea

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been studied for its potential to help the body cope with stress. Some research suggests it may help reduce perceived stress and support healthy cortisol levels in people experiencing chronic stress.

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Tart Cherry Juice

Lemon balm is a calming herb from the mint family that has long been used to ease anxiety and promote restful sleep. Studies suggest it may help reduce feelings of stress and improve sleep quality, especially when consumed regularly. Also Read - Why doctors call breastfeeding a baby’s first vaccine

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Lemon Balm Tea

Tart cherry juice naturally contains small amounts of melatonin and is rich in antioxidants. Research suggests that drinking tart cherry juice may improve sleep duration and quality in some adults. Better sleep is closely linked with healthier cortisol regulation, making this a good caffeine-free option to have in moderation before bed.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More